News24.com | Leclerc takes pole position for French Grand Prix
Published
Charles Leclerc will start the French Grand Prix from pole position after edging out his world title rival Max Verstappen in qualifying on Saturday.Full Article
DRIVERS: 1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) en 3. Sergio Pérez (Red Bull Racing) PARC FERMÉ..
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell qualified a respectable fourth and sixth respectively for French Grand Prix, but the Mercedes..