Mithali Raj marks 5th anniversary of 2017 Women's World Cup final with a special post, says THIS

One of the finest players to ever play in women`s cricket and former India captain Mithali Raj remembered the fifth anniversary of the historic 2017 Women`s World Cup final on Saturday.Mithali, who led India to the iconic final against England at the `Mecca of Cricket` Lord`s Cricket Ground, said that they may not have won the ICC World Cup in 2017 but the event changed the landscape of women`s cricket.