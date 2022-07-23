F1 Qualifying Results 2022 French Grand Prix

Event: French F1 Grand Prix Track: Paul Ricard Circuit Weather: dry 30.6-29.9°C Tarmac: dry 56.0-53.5°C Humidity : 47.7% Wind : 1.6 m/s SW Pressure: 967.9 bar Charles Leclerc scored his 16th F1 pole position of his career, during the 2022 French Grand Prix qualifying session today. The Ferrari driver will start from P1 for the.....check out full post »