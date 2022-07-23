Jesse Lingard ‘only at Nottingham Forest for the dough and won’t inspire teammates’, insists ex-West Ham striker Carlton Cole, but talkSPORT host explains why one-year deal is ‘genius’
Jesse Lingard's move to Nottingham Forest has split opinion on talkSPORT. The former Manchester United midfielder became a free agent in June and chose newly-promoted Forest over West Ham after being offered around £130,000-a-week. Many have questioned the England international's decision to snub the Hammers, who finished seventh last season, in favour of Steve Cooper's