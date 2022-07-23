Report: Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams receives long-term contract extension
ESPN reported Saturday Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams has received a contract extension with two years left on his original five-year deal.
Williams had two years left on his original deal
Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, who had two years left on his five-year deal, now moves under contract for several more seasons,..