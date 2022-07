Barcelona could not compete financially with Chelsea for the signing of centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, according to Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Chelsea confirmed the signing of Koulibaly last weekend in a deal worth a reported £33.8million (€40m), bringing an end to the defender’s eight-year stay in Naples. LaLiga heavyweights Barca, whose financial problems have been well […]