Neeraj Chopra spoke to Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem after World Athletics Championships final, says ' I told him he..'

Neeraj Chopra achieved his dream of becoming a World Athletics Championships medallist when he grabbed the silver medal in Oregon on July 23 (Saturday). The Indian javelin star threw a distance of 88.13m, his fourth attempt in the final, to finish at the 2nd spot in the final behind Grenada's Anderson Peters, who clinched the gold medal. Pakistan too had an athlete in the final, he was Asian Games 2018 bronze medallist Arshad Nadeem, who threw his season's best of 86.16m. Nadeem had a troubled elbow and started off poorly just like Neeraj. But despite throwing his season's best, could not enter the last 3. He, however, went back satisfied by his performance despite the tough field and fitness issues.