‘Call me insane’ – Manchester United fan makes Anthony Martial Golden Boot prediction following stunning pre-season as French forward is backed to score more goals than Chelsea new boy Raheem Sterling
Published
If there’s a time of year to get carried away with things then it is pre-season. One Manchester United fan has been so taken with how Anthony Martial has performed in pre-season that he thinks the forward will be a shock contender for the Premier League Golden Boot. The Red Devils are stepping up their […]Full Article