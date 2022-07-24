‘Cristiano Ronaldo can do what he wants’ – Manchester United talisman and Paris Saint-Germain star told they ‘don’t owe anyone’ as Ronaldo’s future hangs in the balance
Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo’s future still remains unclear ahead of the new season. But despite the wishes of Manchester United fans to hold onto their star, Ronaldo has been told both he and the likes of Lionel Messi ‘don’t owe anyone anything’. Ronaldo’s contract at Old Trafford doesn’t expire until next summer. However, following a […]Full Article