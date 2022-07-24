Cricket Scotland board resigns ahead of independent report into racism release, which is tipped to provide ‘watershed moment for Scottish sport and society in general’

The Cricket Scotland board resigned a day before an independent report on the allegations of institutional racism within the sport and governing body is published. The members of the board say they have stepped down in order to allow new governance structures to be created and for the report’s recommendations to be implemented. Consultancy firm […]

