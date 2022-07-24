Colts owner Irsay pays $6M for Ali belt at auction
Jim Irsay placed the winning bid of $6 million for the WBC championship belt won by Muhammad Ali with his 1974 victory over George Foreman in the "Rumble in the Jungle."Full Article
