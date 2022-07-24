Kurt Busch will miss Sunday's Cup race at Pocono after big crash in qualifying
Published
Doctors have not cleared Kurt Busch to compete in Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway after another evaluation following his crash in qualifying.
Published
Doctors have not cleared Kurt Busch to compete in Sunday's Cup race at Pocono Raceway after another evaluation following his crash in qualifying.
Kurt Busch was not cleared by NASCAR's medical staff to compete in Sunday's race at Pocono Raceway.
NASCAR announced that Kurt Busch of 23XI Racing will miss Sunday's M&M's Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono..