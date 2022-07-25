Ben Davies has signed a new contract with Tottenham, which keeps him in N17 for at least another three years, after his success under Antonio ConteFull Article
Breaking: Ben Davies signs new Tottenham contract as defender shines under Antonio Conte
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Ben Davies: Wales defender signs new Tottenham contract
BBC Local News: London -- Wales defender Ben Davies signs a contract extension that keeps him at Tottenham Hotspur until 2025.
BBC Local News