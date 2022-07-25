West Ham target Gianluca Scamacca was coached by Man United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy, turned down PSG and is ‘made for Premier League’, with transfer agreed for Sassuolo striker
Published
Incoming new West Ham signing Gianluca Scamacca is ‘hungry’ for success and is ‘built’ for the Premier League. talkSPORT has been given an insider view of the Sassuolo striker, who looks set to make the next step of his well-travelled career – despite being only 23 – by joining the Hammers. West Ham are said […]Full Article