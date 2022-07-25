â€˜I donâ€™t believe Lionel Messiâ€™s chapter is overâ€™ â€“ Xavi asks Barcelona to re-sign icon next summer and president Joan Laporta opens door for return
Published
Lionel Messi heading back to Barcelona one day? Donâ€™t rule it out. Messi said an emotional farewell to the Catalan giants last summer after a 21-year association with the club. During that time, he became their greatest ever player by scoring 672 goals in 778 games, while also winning 34 trophies. He became a global [â€¦]Full Article