Rugby league: Sacked NRL star Kevin Proctor 'embarrassed' by Titans exit

Rugby league: Sacked NRL star Kevin Proctor 'embarrassed' by Titans exit

New Zealand Herald

Published

Former Gold Coast Titans star Kevin Proctor has broken his silence after he was sacked posting a video of himself vaping during his side's loss to the Canterbury BulldogsThe former Titans skipper sparked an investigation from his...

Full Article