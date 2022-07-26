England continue their stellar Women's Euro 2022 campaign taking on Sweden in the semi-final on Tuesday night.Full Article
England Women's Euro 2022 squad: Final 23 player line-up eyeing glory
Women's Euros team gear up for semi-final showdown
England’s Euro 2022 squad are gearing up for their semi-final clash with Sweden tonight. Tonight’s winner will go head-to-head..
Women’s Euro 2022: Fixtures, results, knockout stage schedule and talkSPORT coverage plus information on kick-off times, rules and stadiums for this summer’s showpiece tournament
England v Sweden LIVE commentary: Lionesses in semi-final action at Sheffield’s United’s Bramall Lane and one game away from Women’s Euro final at Wembley – kick-off time, team news and talkSPORT coverage
Women’s EURO 2022 offer: Money back as a free bet if your first bet loses in any England knockout game with 888Sport
England Women search for European glory with Spain still to play in the quarter-final and the home country are favourites to go the..
Women´s Euros: Wiegman eyes England return and backs Lionesses to sink pass masters Spain
Sarina Wiegman said she was “very hopeful” of returning to the touchline for England’s Euro 2022 quarter-final against Spain..
