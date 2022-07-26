BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as supporters comment on Nottingham Forest's transfer business.Full Article
Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest fans agree amid Jesse Lingard transfer row
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor in bizarre war of words with ex-Sky host Richard Keys
Tamworth Herald
The transfer of Jesse Lingard to Nottingham Forest has somehow ended up with Agbonlahor and Keys exchanging swipes on Twitter
Advertisement
More coverage
Nottingham Forest handed Jesse Lingard transfer verdict
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive has the fans' verdict on speculation linking former Man Utd man with Reds
Nottingham Post