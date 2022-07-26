England take on Sweden on Tuesday night in the Women's Euro semi-final with the Lionesses having the chance to equal the men's efforts last year and reach the finalFull Article
Lionesses fans to sink 3.4m pints in one night as England face Sweden in Euros semi
England are now just one match away from a Women's Euros final at Wembley as they face Sweden in the semi-final.
