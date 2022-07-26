Lisandro Martinez was brought to Manchester United training by Christian Eriksen, as the former Tottenham and Brentford star has already started 'assisting' at his new clubFull Article
Christian Eriksen 'assisting already' after taking Lisandro Martinez to Man Utd training
