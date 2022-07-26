Former England midfielder Karen Carney believes tonight's semi-final against Sweden will be a thrillerFull Article
Karen Carney reveals what England can expect in Women's Euro 2022 semi-final vs Sweden
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Women's Euro 2022 final tickets 'risk' warning issued ahead of England vs Germany
Football.london
There is lots of demand for tickets to Sunday's final which takes place at the 90,000 capacity Wembley Stadium after the Lionesses..
Advertisement
More coverage
Women´s Euros: ´I think it´s finally coming home´ – Carragher backs Wiegman´s Lionesses for final gl
SoccerNews.com
England have been tipped to cap their stunning Euro 2022 campaign with a final victory at Wembley by Jamie Carragher, who declared:..
-
Lionesses make first public appearance after team reach Euro 2022 final
Sky News
-
'Mystic meerkats' at Sussex zoo predicted England's Euro semi-final win
The Argus
-
Duke of Cambridge leads praise for Lionesses as team reach Euro 2022 final
Belfast Telegraph
-
England have overcome their semi-final curse and can now make history as Sarina Wiegman’s side are told to ‘bring it home’ after stunning thrashing of Sweden in Women’s Euro 2022
talkSPORT