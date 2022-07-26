The Lionesses are playing at Sheffield's Bramall Lane for the first time during the EurosFull Article
Where is England v Sweden Women's Euros semi-final being played?
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Women's Euros team gear up for semi-final showdown
ODN
England’s Euro 2022 squad are gearing up for their semi-final clash with Sweden tonight. Tonight’s winner will go head-to-head..
Advertisement
More coverage
Women's Euro 2022 fixtures: Semi-final dates, kick-off times and TV channel
Football.london
England are now just one match away from a Women's Euros final at Wembley as they face Sweden in the semi-final.
-
Women´s Euros: England must put past semi-final disappointments aside – Wiegman
SoccerNews.com
-
Women´s Euros: England out to end to semi-final hoodoo against familiar foes Sweden
SoccerNews.com
-
The Time Has Come For A Real And Genuine Marshall Plan For Africa – Analysis
Eurasia Review
-
Women´s Euros: Fran Kirby says England will ´lean on´ Wiegman´s experience in semi-final against Swe
SoccerNews.com