The Lionesses are going to Wembley after booking their place in the Women's European Championship final with a quite incredible 4-0 win over Sweden at Bramall LaneFull Article
England Lionesses reach final of Euro 2022 after demolishing Sweden 4-0
Fantastic four for rampant England as they beat Sweden to reach Euro 2022 final
Hull Daily Mail
The Lionesses will face France or Germany at Wembley after goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby
England thrash Sweden 4-0 to reach Euro 2022 final
Indian Express
England wait to see who they will face in Euro final after demolishing Sweden
Belfast Telegraph
Duke of Cambridge leads praise for Lionesses as team reach Euro 2022 final
Belfast Telegraph
Euro 2022: England in perfect position to land elusive trophy
BBC News
England run riot to book their place in Euro 2022 final after seeing off Sweden
Wales Online
The Lionesses will face France or Germany at Wembley after goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby
England have overcome their semi-final curse and can now make history as Sarina Wiegman’s side are told to ‘bring it home’ after stunning thrashing of Sweden in Women’s Euro 2022
talkSPORT
Women´s Euros: Now we want to take it – Wiegman urges Lionesses to make dreams reality
SoccerNews.com
Euro 2022: Is women's football coming home?
BBC News
'Let's go girls'- Is English women's football coming home?
BBC News