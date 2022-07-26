The latest Nottingham Forest news as fans have their say on the 2-2 pre-season friendly draw vs Notts County at Meadow Lane.Full Article
Steve Cooper sent Nottingham Forest transfer instruction after Notts County draw
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Notts County v Nottingham Forest matchday live - Reds in pre-season friendly action at Meadow Lane
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Steve Cooper's Reds face Magpies in penultimate friendly
Nottingham Post
How to watch Notts County vs Nottingham Forest for free
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive brings you information on how to follow Steve Cooper's side penultimate..
Nottingham Post