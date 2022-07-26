West Ham United recently completed their fourth signing of the summer by bringing in Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo and the Italian international striker has explain why he moved to the London StadiumFull Article
Gianluca Scamacca’s first words after sealing West Ham transfer from Sassuolo
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
David Moyes completes West Ham transfer mission with Gianluca Scamacca signing
Football.london
West Ham United have taken their summer spending to over £80million so far following the signing of Sassuolo striker Gianluca..