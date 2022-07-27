Conor McGregor & Floyd Mayweather are said to be going back and forth over fight rules for a blockbuster rematch which may see the UFC icon pocket £130m - five years after they first met in the ringFull Article
Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather 'arguing' fight rules for £130million rematch
