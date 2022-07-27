The Lionesses hammered Sweden 4-0 at Bramall Lane to book their place in Sunday's Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium.Full Article
Sarina Wiegman reveals England 'celebrations' after reaching Women's Euro 2022 final
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Who is England Women manager Sarina Wiegman and what nationality is she?
Wales Online
Wiegman is the woman in charge of the England women's team that stands so close to Euro 2022 glory
-
Women`s Euro 2022: England put four past Sweden; through to the final
Mid-Day
-
England have overcome their semi-final curse and can now make history as Sarina Wiegman’s side are told to ‘bring it home’ after stunning thrashing of Sweden in Women’s Euro 2022
talkSPORT
-
Women´s Euros: Now we want to take it – Wiegman urges Lionesses to make dreams reality
SoccerNews.com
-
England’s Lionesses roar into Euro 2022 final
FT.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Women´s Euros: David Beckham wishes ´inspiring´ Lionesses luck ahead of Sweden semi-final
SoccerNews.com
David Beckham has wished Sarina Wiegman’s “inspiring” England team good luck ahead of their Women’s European..
-
Euro 2022: 'There is genuine belief Lionesses can end wait to reach a final'
BBC News
-
England want to ‘inspire the nation’ as Sarina Wiegman sends request to fans ahead of Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final against Sweden
talkSPORT
-
Women´s Euros: England must put past semi-final disappointments aside – Wiegman
SoccerNews.com
-
Sarina Wiegman urges England to ‘inspire the nation’ as they chase final place
Belfast Telegraph