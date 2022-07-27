Euro 2022: BBC surprise young England fan with final tickets
Watch as Gabby Logan surprises young England fan Tess with tickets to watch England play in the Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.Full Article
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Eight-year-old England fan Tess captures the nation's hearts by dancing along to Sweet..