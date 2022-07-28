Yankees acquire Andrew Benintendi from Royals ahead of MLB trade deadline, per reports
With the offense in need of a spark, the Yankees made their first big move before the trade deadline by landing Andrew Benintendi from the Royals.
#andrewbenintendi #juansoto #yankees