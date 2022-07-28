How Pedro Obiang and Roberto Mancini inspired Gianluca Scamacca’s West Ham arrival

How Pedro Obiang and Roberto Mancini inspired Gianluca Scamacca’s West Ham arrival

Football.london

Published

West Ham United striker Gianluca Scamacca joined for an undisclosed fee earlier this week and he has lifted the lid on two of the influential conversations he had ahead of leaving Sassuolo

Full Article