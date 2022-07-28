News24.com | Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series
Spinner Prabath Jayasuriya grabbed five wickets as Sri Lanka thumped Pakistan by 246 runs in the second Test to end the series 1-1.Full Article
Set an improbable target of 508 runs to win, Pakistan was bowled out for 261 with a session to spare in its second innings on Day 5..
Left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya took a match haul of nine wickets, but his efforts were in vain as the visitors battled past..