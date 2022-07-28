Jesse Lingard swapping Manchester United for Nottingham Forest rather than West Ham United has caused a lot of 'noise' but that will not affect the Reds' preparations for the Premier League season, Steve Cooper says.Full Article
Nottingham Forest to 'silence out the noise' around Jesse Lingard transfer
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
