Jul.28 - Porsche is buying a full 50 percent of Red Bull Racing, according to official document filings. It is well known that the Volkswagen-owned German sports car maker actually wanted to make its 2026 collaboration official at the Austrian GP recently. However, Formula 1's all-new engine regulations for 2026 are still delayed - but.....check out full post »Full Article
Official docs show Porsche has bought 50% shares of Red Bull F1 team?
