'Tougher to satisfy Indian athletes': IOA acting president takes indirect DIG at Lovlina Borgohain ahead of CWG 2022
Published
A few days after Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain spoke out against harrasment as her personal coach Sandhya Gurung being denied entry into the Indian contingent in Birmingham, India Olympic Association's (IOA) acting president Anil Khanna has spoken up on the issue, saying that Indian athletes are hard to satisfy. The statement comes a day before the action begind at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham.Full Article