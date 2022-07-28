India vs Pakistan in Boxing at CWG 2022: When and where to watch Shiva Thapa vs Suleman Baloch match online and LIVE stream details

Indians will be in action from Day 1 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 and all eyes will be on the Indian contenders on the opening day including Shiva Thapa who will be up against an opponent of Pakistan. Thapa will be taking on Suleman Baloch of Pakistan in Round 32 contest of Men's 63.5 kg category. He will begin India's boxing campaign at the Games in Birmingham. Thapa is a former World Championships bronze medallist and a five-time Asian medallist as well. He will start as a favourite in this contest against the Pakistani, who is the national champion in his country.