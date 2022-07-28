Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano leaves game vs. Reds after taking line drive to head
Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano walked off the field under his own power after taking a line drive off the side of his head in the first inning.
Daniel Castano was hit on the forehead by a 104-mph line drive off the bat of Donovan Solano in the first inning of the Marlins'..
Miami Marlins pitcher Daniel Castano took a 104 MPH line drive to his head on Thursday, but soon shook it off, a viral video shows.