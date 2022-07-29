David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds are getting the band back together for a special rendition of their classic Three Lions hit in honour of the Lionesses reaching the Euro 2022 finalFull Article
David Baddiel and The Lightning Seeds to play special Three Lions gig for Lionesses final
