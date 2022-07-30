Pep Guardiola on Man City links with Albion's Marc Cucurella
Published
MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports linking his side with Marc Cucurella.Full Article
Published
MANCHESTER City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports linking his side with Marc Cucurella.Full Article
Pep Guardiola today said he would sign a new left-sided defender “if it’s possible”.
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has refused to comment on reports linking the Premier League champions with Brighton..