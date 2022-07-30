The Foxes immediately rejected a £40million Newcastle bid for star midfielder James Maddison on Friday as they look to make a huge profit on the England internationalFull Article
Leicester hoping to make £40m profit on James Maddison as Newcastle bid rejected
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
