The latest Leicester City news as the two Premier League giants are set to face off at the King Power Stadium this afternoon.Full Article
Why Man City and Liverpool Community Shield game isn't being played at Wembley
Leicester Mercury0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Liverpool beat Man City 3-1 for Community Shield
Indian Express
-
Liverpool tops Man City to win Community Shield
ESPN
-
News24.com | Nunez outshines Haaland as Liverpool beat Man City to Community Shield
News24
-
Community Shield highlights: Darwin Nunez stars as Liverpool beat Man City
BBC News
-
Community Shield: Liverpool 3-1 Man City - Darwin Nunez seals victory
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
Where is Liverpool v Man City Community Shield being played and why isn't it at Wembley?
Wales Online
The Community Shield is being staged at the King Power Stadium in Leicester instead of its traditional home of Wembley