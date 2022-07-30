AC Milan 'not even close' to £20m valuation for Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

AC Milan 'not even close' to £20m valuation for Aston Villa midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka

Tamworth Herald

Published

All the latest Aston Villa transfer news as BirminghamLive brings you an update regarding Carney Chukwuemeka.

Full Article