Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Steve Cooper's Reds prepare for Premier League season.Full Article
Nottingham Forest v Valencia matchday live - Reds in pre-season friendly action
Nottingham Post0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Nottingham Forest new boy singled out for praise after Valencia friendly
Nottingham Post
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds supporters react to the pre-season friendly defeat against Valencia
Advertisement
More coverage
Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper names his team to face Union Berlin
Nottingham Post
Latest Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Reds in pre-season friendly action