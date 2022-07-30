India squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: KL Rahul has been rested or is he injured? Know it all here
Published
BCCI announced the Indian ODI squad on Saturday (July 30) which is to be play Zimbabwe next month. India will tour Zimbabwe for 3 matches and speculations were rising in relation to former India captain Virat Kohli making a comeback after taking a rest on the West Indies tour. But he is not part of the squad. Good news for India is that Deepak Chahar, who has been healing his back for last 6 months, will join Team India in Zimbabwe. He is a key member keeping in mind the T20 World Cup 2022 set to take place in Australia later this year. One other key player missing is KL Rahul.Full Article