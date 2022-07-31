Tennis star Ash Barty and Garry Kissick tie the knot in secret wedding

Tennis star Ash Barty and Garry Kissick tie the knot in secret wedding

New Zealand Herald

Published

Ash Barty has tied the knot with her longtime partner Garry Kissick.The Australian icon posted an image of the pair on Instagram with the simple caption "Husband & Wife" as the pair walked hand-in-hand.The couple were surrounded...

Full Article