Jeremy Lalrinnunga 'the golden weightlifter of India', know all about India's gold medal winner at CWG 2022

Jeremy Lalrinnunga 'the golden weightlifter of India', know all about India's gold medal winner at CWG 2022

Zee News

Published

Know all about the 19-year-old Indian weightlifter Jeremy who won gold for India at the CWG 2022 Birmingham

Full Article