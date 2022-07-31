Sadio Mane and Darwin Nunez were both quick to get off the mark for their new sides after both found the net in their respective Super Cups on Saturday eveningFull Article
Sadio Mane equals Darwin Nunez with goal and trophy on Bayern Munich debut
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Mane hits debut goal in pulsating DFL-Supercup triumph
Sadio Mane scored on his Bayern Munich competitive debut as the Bundesliga champions withstood a late fightback to beat RB Leipzig..
SoccerNews.com
RB Leipzig 3-5 Bayern Munich: Sadio Mane scores on debut in German Super Cup win
Ex-Liverpool striker Sadio Mane scores his first goal for Bayern Munich as they beat RB Leipzig 5-3 in a thriller to win the German..
BBC News