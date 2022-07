Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma is enjoying playing for Antonio Conte, describing the Italian as “crazy, like me”. The Mali international made his first start for Spurs in their final pre-season friendly against Roma in Haifa, Israel on Saturday, which the Serie A side won 1-0 through a Roger Ibanez header. Bissouma joined Tottenham from Brighton and Hove Albion for a reported […]