Manchester United vs Rayo Vallecano live stream: Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Old Trafford for pre-season friendly after transfer unrest – kick-off time, team news and how to follow
Published
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo is unable to mark his return to action with a goal as Manchester United end their pre-season campaign with a 1-1..
**Introduction**
In recent weeks, international media outlets have given a good deal of attention to the massacres in..
Manchester City play Bayern Munich at Lambeau Field in America as both sides gear up for the new season. This tie could well happen..