Commonwealth Games 2022: India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga battles injury to win weightlifting gold
Watch as India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga suffers back and arm injuries during his gold medal triumph in the men's 67kg weightlifting.Full Article
Jeremy Lalrinnunga won gold for India on Sunday at the Commonwealth Games 2022, in Men's 67 kg final, with a total lift of 300 kg.