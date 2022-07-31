Ronaldo makes Man United return for friendly
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United's starting XI for their preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.Full Article
Published
Cristiano Ronaldo returned to Manchester United's starting XI for their preseason friendly against Rayo Vallecano at Old Trafford on Sunday.Full Article
Cristiano Ronaldo has announced he will play in Manchester United's friendly against Rayo Vallecano this weekend after failing to..
Having scored 450 goals for Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo is harbouring for a return to Spain with their rivals Atletico Madrid as..
Erik ten Hag insists nothing has changed with regards to Cristiano Ronaldo as the superstar remains absent from Manchester United..